Transfer news: Sterling on AC Milan's list of targets

Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling is on a list of players AC Milan want to sign amid reports of a potential £850m takeover of the 18-time champions of Italy. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mail), external

City have told Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland that he could join Real Madrid later in his career if he moves to Etihad Stadium this summer. The signing-on fee and agent commission on a potential deal could add £40m to the £63m transfer fee stipulated by Haaland's release clause. (Times - subscription required), external

