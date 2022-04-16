Southampton 1-0 Arsenal: Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The goal was to get more stable. We had 26% possession. This is not normally the way we want to play, but when things aren’t going well you have to change things.

"We had good moments, but the most important is the clean sheet after six or seven games. We’ve played much better games, especially with the ball, but today the target was a different one.

"We have six games left and got an important three points today. If you want to end up in the top ten you need to win games, and today was a very important one."

On Fraser Forster's performance: "It wasn’t so sure he could play today. He had a problem with his ankle. We needed a goalkeeper like him in such a game today."