Can Everton save themselves from relegation this season?

Time is running out for the Toffees to avoid the drop after an agonising defeat at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

We've been asking if you feel confident Everton can turn things around with nine games remaining.

Here are some of your comments:

Jeff: We have very few players who care enough whether we stay up or not. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has his mind on London Fashion Week and Arsenal and Richarlison knows he will be signed by a big club no matter what. Anthony Gordon is the only player who cares. If all the players gave 100% and we lost then you couldn't complain. Problem is, they don't!

Phil: We are heading to the Championship. Giving up a 2-1 lead to Burnley was appalling. One major issue is our full-backs. Can't attack or defend. Clubs like Liverpool, Man City etc would have replaced Seamus Coleman three seasons ago. His confidence is gone and this is why he stops, checks and passes backwards time after time. Jonjoe Kenny simply can't cross.

Tim: I remember the time when Howard Kendall was on the verge of great progress and of the sack. The chairman held his nerve and backed Howard. The rest is history between 1984 and 1987. We have to back the managers and give time to build something. Look at Manchester United now to prove money alone will not produce results. Alex Ferguson needed four years.

Mike: By rights we are bad enough to go down but it could go to the wire, and we’ve been there before. The result and performance against Burnley was very disappointing. Bad players in key positions yes, but why such little use of Deli Alli? Surely Anwar El Ghazi is better than what we have out there and DCL has gone AWOL. Gloomy times to be a Blue.

Paul: Apart from Richarlison, they are all EFL players, so will feel comfortable next season. Even the best manager in the world couldn't get a good match out of this lot. They're not good enough to play in the Premier League.

