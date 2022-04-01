West Ham v Everton: Team news

West Ham United's joint top-scorer Jarrod Bowen is expected to miss a fifth game due to a fractured bone in his foot, but he could return to face Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday.

Vladimir Coufal and Angelo Ogbonna remain out.

Everton midfielder Allan serves the second game of a three-match ban, while Yerry Mina is still unavailable.

Donny van de Beek should return from illness but Andros Townsend has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

