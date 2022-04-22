Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Chelsea were extremely vulnerable at the back against Arsenal on Wednesday, which was strange to see.

Afterwards, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel blamed the pitch for some awkward bounces, but I don't buy that. That might have been an excuse in the 1970s or 1980s because surfaces could be terrible then - but not now.

West Ham have got a big game to look forward to next Thursday, with their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt, but they will benefit from having a rare midweek off before this game.

David Moyes' side had started to look a little bit leggy but the rest will do them good. They have already taken points off Chelsea this season when they beat them at London Stadium in December, and I think they will have some joy here too.

Austin's prediction: I am a bit conflicted about this one because I have got my boy Christian Pulisic at Chelsea, but they are pretty safe in third place and playing better in other tournaments. I think West Ham will nick a late winner. 0-1

