Villa sign Augustinsson on loan
- Published
Aston Villa have signed Ludwig Augustinsson on a season-long loan deal from Sevilla.
The 28-year-old, who made 19 appearances in La Liga last season, has been capped 46 times by Sweden and featured at the 2018 World Cup.
Skip twitter post
Aston Villa can confirm the club has reached an agreement with Sevilla FC for the season-long loan of Ludwig Augustinsson.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 11, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post