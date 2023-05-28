BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope could not believe what he was seeing as Lucas Moura waltzed through to score Tottenham's fourth.

His commentary reflected what many in the stands were feeling as relegation was confirmed.

"What a disgusting way to drop into the Championship. That is an awful way to give up on the Premier League," he said.

"The chairman who sacrificed the golden goose, who dismissed relegation as impossible, has plunged Leeds to relegation. There has been no evolution and no stability.

"They have been absolutely hammered today and they do not deserve to stay up when they defend like that.

"One constant has been the fans, always Leeds, always loyal and always deserving better.

"After that, would you ever know that Marcelo Bielsa was here?"