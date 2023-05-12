Treble winner Peter Schmeichel believes there are "very big challenges ahead" for Manchester United in the next couple of years.

"In many ways it's an interesting position that the club finds itself in," Schmeichel told BBC Sounds' How To Buy A Football Club podcast.

"There are very big challenges ahead in the next couple of years that need to be addressed. The big one of course is the stadium which is to some degree run down.

"The training ground needs a very caring hand, if you like. Maybe even a new training ground. And of course, Erik ten Hag needs money to keep on building what he has began this season."

Old Trafford was left out of the UK and Ireland's bid to host Euro 2028.

On the ownership situation at the club, the legendary goalkeeper said: "We don't know what's going to happen. We don't know if it's going to be worse or it's going to be better. I mean, we don't know anything. What we do know is that we need this to be resolved. We need to move onto the next phase. Because the longer it drags out, the harder it's going to be. And now is the moment."