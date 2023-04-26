West Ham v Liverpool: Pick of the stats
West Ham won this fixture 3-2 last season - they last had consecutive home victories over Liverpool in 2014-15/2015-16.
After losing three consecutive home league games in November/December, West Ham have lost just one of their past seven at London Stadium (W3 D3), scoring at least once in each.
Liverpool scored more goals in their 6-1 win at Leeds United than they had in their previous eight games on the road (four – W1 D2 L5). Only once this season have they won consecutive away league matches - at Tottenham in November and then at Aston Villa in December.
West Ham will be looking to win consecutive Premier League games for just the second time this season (previously in October), after their 4-0 win at Bournemouth last time out. However, the Hammers have only won two of their past 20 games against opponents starting the day in the top half of the table (D5 L13), and both of those victories were against Fulham.