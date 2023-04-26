Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manager Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's Premier League game at Tottenham on Thursday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Ten Hag said he doesn't know yet whether Bruno Fernandes will be fit to play: "He is a question mark. It has to settle down. He played a full game and it happened in the first half. But tomorrow is quick, we have to see what is possible."

When it was put to him that United have had a few horrible defeats this season, the Dutchman replied: "It was not so often that we have had to bounce back. It happens with all the great teams, even Real Madrid."

On the impact of Spurs' 6-1 loss at Newcastle United on Sunday: "It's obvious they had a really bad defeat. They are mad. That can be fuel for bounce backing. But it's about us. An opponent can never be more hungry than us."

On the threat posed by Tottenham striker Harry Kane: "His impact on the game for Spurs is quite clear. We have a plan for that. You have to defend as a team because he's a clever player."

