Celtic trio Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate and Callum McGregor are all in the running to be crowned PFA Scotland's Premiership player of the year.

Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen is the other nominee on the four-man shortlist, while Celtic captain McGregor is bidding to win the award for the second season running.

And Ange Postecoglou's side make up half of the young player of the year contenders, with Liel Abada - who took the prize last year - and Matt O'Riley named alongside Rangers' Malik Tillman and Albion Rovers' Charlie O'Reilly.

Celtic's women team also dominate the SWPL contenders, with Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, Amy Gallacher and Celtic Hayes nominated for player of the year.

Jacynta and Shen Menglu are among the young player nominees.