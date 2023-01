United won consecutively for the first time since October thanks to the right foot of Tony Watt - a man who wasn't even supposed to start.

After Steven Fletcher fell ill before kick-off, Watt was parachuted in.

And the striker was always an option up front, with his work-rate paying dividends with the game's decisive goal. The turn was impressive enough to evade his marker, and he then showed real composure to pick out the corner.