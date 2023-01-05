Neilson on Kuol interest, defensive aims, Snodgrass future & VAR
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has been speaking to the media before his side’s trip to face St Mirren on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Neilson confirmed Newcastle forward Garang Kuol – a “huge prospect” - visited Hearts on Thursday with a view to signing on loan, but the 18-year-old has “a number of clubs showing interest in him”.
Having lost Craig Halkett to injury for the rest of the season, Hearts are also looking to strengthen their defence in the January window, with Neilson hopeful of signing a couple of targets.
On VAR, he says it is working and there would always be a bedding-in period. His biggest gripe is the time it takes to make decisions, but thinks this process will improve in time.
Hearts are keen to extend the contract of Robert Snodgrass, who has impressed since signing in September on a deal until the end of the season.
Andy Halliday, Michael Smith, Stephen Kingsley and Josh Ginnelly should all be fit for the weekend.
Stephen Humphreys is also back available, but Wigan Athletic have an option to recall the on-loan winger this month.