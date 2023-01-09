Aston Villa's defeat by Stevenage is "an eye-opener", but actually strengthens manager Unai Emery's hand, according to former Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

Emery's side appeared to be cruising through to the FA Cup third round, but two goals in the last three minutes for the League Two outfit produced arguably the weekend's biggest shock.

Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that the result illustrated the problems Emery faces at Villa Park.

"It's an eye-opener to those above Emery for where Villa are and what they need in terms of recruitment," he said.

"I think it's done him a favour so he can go and have a good argument with the owners about who to get in."

One player criticised by Reo-Coker was forward Philippe Coutinho, who has yet to provide a goal or an assist this season.

"He was unbelievable before he signed a deal and now he's completely gone missing," said Reo-Coker said. "With that talent, he needs to be performing a lot better.

"He's supposed to be the main man - but has been nowhere near."

Full analysis on Aston Villa is available from 13'49 on BBC Sounds