M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

The winds of change are swirling around Goodison Park with the storm clouds intensifying.

Supporters have united over the past week, asking for Farhad Moshiri to address the glaring issues at boardroom level.

Make no mistake, there is a real fear among the fanbase that relegation is a real possibility. Anxiety that was so evident last season is back with a vengeance.

Those fans who have pushed the reasons for why we have declined so much in recent seasons have realised the boardroom circus can no longer continue.

The 'revered' Everton board is the opposite of what a Premier League board needs to be: romantic and anything but ruthless. Meanwhile, the club is hamstrung financially after a plethora of past mistakes.

Fans are asking the majority shareholder to appoint a board and chairman that is befitting of a competitive Premier League club.

With a planned peaceful sit-in organised for after Saturday’s game against Southampton, £5,000 raised for appropriate banners, and previously quiet former players now speaking out, the pressure is becoming relentless.

The Liverpool Echo, external led with the headline "Silence Is Not An Option" in reference to Moshiri and his board.

At the time of writing, that’s very much the option that has been taken.