Silva on missing Mitrovic, January business and Chelsea
Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Premier League game against Chelsea.
Here are the key lines from the Fulham boss:
When asked how big a miss top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic - who is suspended - will be, Silva said that it is a chance for the Serbia international to have a rest.
On expected replacement Carlos Vinicius, he added: "I just want Carlos to be himself, not to try to copy how any of the others play. It's an opportunity for him to play with confidence and to show his quality."
Asked about potential signings in January, Silva said they are not something he is "a big fan of." However, he added that there are "certain areas we need to get stronger in".
Silva described the west London derby against Chelsea as a "special game for the fans". On the challenge posed by the Blues, who are in indifferent form, he added: "We know their quality, even if they're not achieving results. We'll have the same approach and same ambition. We have to play with respect."
Finally, Silva said morale among his in-form squad is "very good" and his side "will not change anything".