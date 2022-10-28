Livingston will be without the suspended Morgan Boyes while Kurtis Guthrie is doubtful with a knock. Stephane Omeonga is back in contention and Cristian Montano also has a chance of returning after being injured in the first half against Rangers last weekend.

Jamie Brandon (groin) and Tom Parkes (knee) both remain sidelined.

Celtic winger Jota has trained all week and could feature. Carl Starfelt and Stephen Welsh are also pushing for returns following injury but captain Callum McGregor (knee) remains unavailable.