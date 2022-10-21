Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Southampton helped to finish off Arsenal's hopes of making the Champions League places last season when they beat them at St Mary's in April.

This is a very different Gunners side, though. They should have too much quality up front for Saints to deal with, and they also have more steel if things are not going well.

Arsenal's mindset in their last win, against Leeds, epitomised that. Yes, maybe they got a break or two, but they also have the belief now that they can get through games even when they don't play well.

Whelan's prediction: 0-3

I read something the other day that said Pep Guardiola is the only manager who is so good he needs to create competition for himself, so he sold all those players to Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus in particular is doing so well, and it is interesting that City let him go there. I think Arsenal keep rolling here, and they are turning into a really good team.

Bowman's prediction: 0-3

I am really hoping Arsenal drop some points but it is not going to happen!

