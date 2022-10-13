N﻿ewcastle chief executive Darren Eales says bringing in commercial revenue will be key in turning the Magpies into a top-six club that is competing for trophies.

He told BBC Radio Newcastle: There’s no doubt that we are a long way off the big six [in terms of revenues]. We started to put the building blocks together to build for this long-term vision of sustainable top-six success where we can be competing for trophies.

"Now the trick is going to be putting together those deals that start to bring in the revenue. But I’ve started to see already that excitement in the business community, that excitement from commercial partners that gives me great hope that we will able to plot out a path that is going to get us where we want to get to."

While taking calls from Magpies fans, Eales was also asked about future signings and if January will be a busy window.

"The reality is we have financial fair play in the background and this is a factor that we have to abide by," he said.

"You can’t just go for it because you think you might have a good season, there are set regulations. That doesn’t mean that we can’t be shrewd and I’ll give great credit to the ownership and Dan [Ashworth] and Eddie [Howe] in terms of the business they have done so far.

"At the current revenues, £200m isn’t sustainable. We have to be now thinking about bringing in commercial revenues and we have to be smart about our player trading. That doesn’t mean we can’t look at ways to try and tweak things if we feel it’s the right thing to do.

"Normally you want to do your transfer business in the summer. January tends to be inflated prices, but we will have a plan and a strategy but it will always be evolving. It’s always going to be a living plan that is changing with the ups and downs of football. For us it will be taking it on a case-by-case basis."