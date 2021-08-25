Another raucous Elland Road crowd of 34,000+ was rewarded with a professional, persistent and patient performance as Leeds United crushed Crewe with three late, but deserved goals.

The fact both Jack Harrison and Kalvin Phillips were in the starting line-up showed Marcelo Bielsa had full respect for the competition, the opponent and the loyal Leeds fans as he picked an extremely strong side.

Bielsa will be encouraged by the return to action of Diego Llorente. For 45 minutes he was sublime in executing all of his duties including three defence-splitting passes.

Couple that with an hour for long-term injury victim Adam Forshaw, who didn't look like he'd missed almost two full campaigns, and there were two huge bonuses from a wonderful cup tie under the lights.

United were relentless in their quest to create a multitude of scoring opportunities and as well as being in the hat for the third round, they head to Sunday's Premier League clash at Burnley with real momentum after a first victory of the season.

