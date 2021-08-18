Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Fantasy football top performers
Tottenham edged to victory over champions Manchester City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
The bonus points, while largely dominated by Spurs, were shared between players from both teams:
Hugo Lloris (3)
Son Heung-min (2)
Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon & Benjamin Mendy (1)
So which City and Tottenham players should be making it into your team for gameweek two?
