Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Nikola Vlasic's progress at West Ham United will be intriguing.

Everton signed Vlasic as a teenager from Hajduk Split in 2017 but the talented forward walked straight into chaos as manager Ronald Koeman was soon sacked and he rarely won favour with his successor Sam Allardyce.

He barely had a chance to make an impression despite his obvious ability. Now he is back as a big-money signing for West Ham United and will be keen to make up for that lost time at Goodison Park.