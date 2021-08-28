Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa said this week that the 4-0 victory at Turf Moor in May will have little resonance when United visit Burnley on Sunday.

But the fact is he could pick virtually the same team, bar Ezgjan Alioski, which routed the Clarets three months ago.

That performance was crowned by substitute Rodrigo's superbly taken brace and there is every chance he could start on the bench again at Turf Moor after failing to impress in the League Cup win in midweek.

His fellow Spain international Diego Llorente's return to fitness and form suggest he is, or will soon be, first choice at right centre-back with Robin Koch injured, whilst Pascal Struijk continually improves next to either of them - providing the stiffest of competition for captain Liam Cooper.

A win going into the international break will be deserved for the Whites after two fine performances against Everton and Crewe.

Pick your Leeds XI to start at Burnley