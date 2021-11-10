Competition will help me - Pickford

Everton’s Jordan Pickford says he feels the competition Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone are providing for his place as England’s first-choice goalkeeper will help him improve further.

Pickford, 27, kept his third clean sheet of the season in Everton’s 0-0 draw with Tottenham on Sunday and has now joined up with the England squad for World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

The form of Arsenal’s Ramsdale has earned praise in recent weeks and the 23-year-old has kept clean sheets in his last two league starts.

Johnstone, meanwhile, has helped West Brom sit third in the Championship.

“It’s great competition,” said Pickford. “I think if you don’t have competition, you start relaxing a bit more, where you don’t want to be relaxing, you want to be improving. You want to be getting better and better.

“I have known Aaron for a couple of years now because he was in the under-21s when I was in the seniors a couple of years ago. I think as a goalkeeper you have got to have that confidence in your own ability. He is a great lad and I’m delighted that he is flying.

“I need to be on my A game as well and keep stepping up to the plate. I feel I’m on great form and believe I’m doing that.

“I’m not keeping a great amount of clean sheets, which I would like to have more of, but personally I think I’m in a good state of mind. I’m doing all the right things on and off the pitch.”