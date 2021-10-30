Man City v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes one change from last weekend's 4-1 win at Brighton for his 200th Premier League game in charge as Kevin de Bruyne replaces Ilkay Gundogan.
The Belgian and Kyle Walker are the only survivors from the team that lost on penalties at West Ham in the Carabao Cup in midweek, with Raheem Sterling once again having to settle for a place among the substitutes.
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Jesus, Foden, Grealish.
Subs: Steffen, Jones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Palmer, Mahrez, Sterling.
Visitors Crystal Palace, meanwhile, make three changes for the trip to Etihad Stadium as Patrick Vieira drops Christian Benteke to the bench despite the Belgian's goal in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle last Saturday.
Wilfried Zaha, who came on as a substitute in that game, is fit enough to start, while Jordan Ayew and Cheikhou Kouyate also return as Luka Mililojevic and Michael Olise make way.
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur, Zaha, Ayew, Edouard.
Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Clyne, Kelly, Mateta, Mililojevic, OIise, Schlupp, Benteke.