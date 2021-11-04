Arsenal v Watford: What does the form show?

Arsenal lost their first three Premier League matches but are unbeaten in their seven games since then (won five, drawn two), last having a longer unbeaten league run between January and March 2020 (eight games). The Gunners are the first Premier League side to lose their first three games and then none of their next seven since Wimbledon in 1996-97 (lost first three, won next seven).

Watford beat Everton 5-2 in their last away Premier League match and are looking for consecutive away wins in the competition for the first time since September 2017 under Marco Silva. The Hornets’ last five away wins in the Premier League have come under different managers: Javier Gracia, Quique Flores, Nigel Pearson, Xisco and Claudio Ranieri.