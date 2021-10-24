Man Utd v Liverpool: Confirmed team news
Manchester United make three changes to the side that lost to Leicester in their previous Premier League fixture.
Marcus Rashford starts in attack as Fred and Scott McTominay come into midfield. All three started in the thrilling comeback win against Atalanta in midweek.
Talisman Bruno Fernandes was an injury doubt but starts.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood, Ronaldo.
There's also three changes for Liverpool from their last Premier Lague gameas Alisson returns in goal while Diogo Jota starts in attack with Sadio Mane dropping to the bench. Ibrahima Konate also starts. Fabinho is not in the squad.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Jota, Salah.