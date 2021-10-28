MOTD Top 10 free-kicks: Elano makes list with top-corner strike

From bending it like David Beckham to crashing them home like Cristiano Ronaldo and the magical delivery of Matt le Tissier, this list has it all. But which free-kicks rank among the best in the Premier League era?

That was the subject tackled by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards in the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

Elano's driving effort for Manchester City against Newcastle in 2007 was ranked fifth by Richards and seventh by Shearer.

With four delicate steps up to the ball, Elano let rip with a free-kick that was rising all the way until it bulged the back of the net. This strike against Newcastle was the Brazilian's first goal for City and a heck of a way to open his account in the English game.

Richards: I was right behind it. When you blast it you are not really controlling it, but he meant to put it exactly where he did. He said to me 'I'm going to put it in the top corner'. As he struck it, I was wondering how is he going to strike it with that pace and dip and get it into the top corner? It went in and I was like 'wow'. If he didn't tell me he was going to do it, I'd have thought it was a fluke.

Lineker: It reminds me of the closest I ever got to being involved in a free-kick. It was Paul Gascoigne's in the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal in 1991, beating David Seaman with one into the top corner. Gazza was always bending them in, but this was a long way out. I remember running up to him and saying 'don't do one of your bendy ones, just smack it'. He did bend it, but he also smacked it straight into the top corner so I claimed the assist.

