It might be my last job - Bruce

Steve Bruce has spoken out on the pain and frustration of his time at Newcastle, having left the club by mutual consent.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Telegraph,, external Bruce said: "I think it might be my last job. It has been very, very tough. To never really be wanted, to feel that people wanted me to fail and saying I would fail, that I was useless, a fat waste of space, a tactically inept cabbage head."

Bruce took charge of his 1,000th game as a manager in Sunday's defeat by Tottenham. The former Manchester United defender has managed 10 clubs - including Wigan Athletic twice - since 1998.

