An important win to give confidence for European campaign
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
I don't want to be too negative after an important win at Leicester for Manchester City, but 25 shots, eight on target, did bring a little concern for me.
The win was deserved, no question, but there were times after repeated Blues' efforts that Leicester fired a warning.
Positives came in the link-ups though. Joao Cancelo and Jack Grealish on the left, I enjoyed Gabriel Jesus down the right again, and Ferran Torres made some good movement down the middle.
It's a big confidence booster for the start of the Champions League this week.