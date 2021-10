Leeds pair Diego Llorente and Raphinha are fit, while Pascal Struijk has completed a three-match ban.

Luke Ayling, who requires minor knee surgery, Patrick Bamford and Robin Koch all remain sidelined.

Watford midfielder Peter Etebo faces a five-month absence because of a torn thigh muscle.

Tom Cleverley has recovered from a suspected concussion last weekend and Daniel Bachmann is fit following a knee injury.

Who makes your Leeds team this weekend?

Pick and share your Watford XI here