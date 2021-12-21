Matt Cooper, external, Talking Wolves podcast, external

Wolves' 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday once again proved that, defensively, Bruno Lage's side are among the best in the Premier League and extremely hard to cut open.

Another clean sheet means Wolves have the fourth-best defence in the league, behind Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. However, it's at the other end where there is cause for concern.

Only Norwich City have scored fewer goals than Wolves this campaign, which is quite the feat for a team eighth in the table going into the festive period.

While having a rock-solid defence is a great foundation to build from, Wolves have to improve in the final third.

Raul Jimenez has struggled to get going this season, but has often looked isolated in attack. It looks like there isn't much appetite to do any business in January from Fosun so Lage seems to have a bit of a headache as to how to get Wolves firing again.

He will be hoping - as will all Wolves fans - that the return of the magnificent Pedro Neto in January will help the team start firing again.