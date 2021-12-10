BBC Sport

Napoli 3-2 Leicester: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Leicester have conceded at least once in each of their last 16 games in all competitions, their longest run without a clean sheet since a run of 17 between November 2005 and January 2006.

  • Leicester became just the second English side to score more than once away against Napoli in all European competition, after Manchester City who won 4-2 there in November 2017.

  • Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored his first goal for Leicester, in what was his 15th appearance for the Foxes in all competitions.

  • Jonny Evans’ goal for Leicester was his first in major European competition since scoring for Manchester United against Bayer Leverkusen in the group stage of the 2013-14 Champions League.