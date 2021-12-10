Napoli 3-2 Leicester: The pick of the stats

Leicester have conceded at least once in each of their last 16 games in all competitions, their longest run without a clean sheet since a run of 17 between November 2005 and January 2006.

Leicester became just the second English side to score more than once away against Napoli in all European competition, after Manchester City who won 4-2 there in November 2017.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored his first goal for Leicester, in what was his 15th appearance for the Foxes in all competitions.