Newcastle v Everton: What the form shows

Following their 1-0 win at Leeds last time out, Newcastle are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since May. The Magpies have won just once in 11 home league games this season (drawn six, lost four).

No side earned more points from their first four Premier League games this season than Everton (10). However, since then the Toffees have picked up just nine points from 16 Premier League games, fewer than any other side in that time.

Newcastle have dropped a league-high 21 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, while only West Ham (12) have won more points from behind so far than Everton (11).