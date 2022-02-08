Newcastle v Everton: What the form shows
Following their 1-0 win at Leeds last time out, Newcastle are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since May. The Magpies have won just once in 11 home league games this season (drawn six, lost four).
No side earned more points from their first four Premier League games this season than Everton (10). However, since then the Toffees have picked up just nine points from 16 Premier League games, fewer than any other side in that time.
Newcastle have dropped a league-high 21 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, while only West Ham (12) have won more points from behind so far than Everton (11).
This will be Frank Lampard’s first game in charge in the Premier League since January 2021, and a 2-0 defeat to Leicester while at Chelsea. None of the last 12 permanent managers have lost their first league game in charge of the Toffees (W8 D4), with Gordon Lee the last to do so in February 1977.