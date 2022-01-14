Lukaku's Chelsea return tops 2021 spending list

Chelsea were outspent only by Manchester United in 2021, new data published by football's world governing body Fifa shows.

Of the 20 European clubs to spend the most on international transfers in 2021, 10 were from England.

Seven of the year's top 10 most expensive deals involved players moving to England, with Romelu Lukaku's £97.5m return to Stamford Bridge topping the list. Read more on the clubs that dominated international transfer spending in 2021