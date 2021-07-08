Kyle Walker says he can "feel the grit and determination" being shown by his England team-mates during their run to the Euro 2020 final.

"I can assure you each and every one of us is going to give it our all to make sure we can knock that last door down," he told the Daily Euros podcast after the Three Lions beat Denmark in the last four on Wednesday.

"Big players need to set up in big moments and we’ve got an abundance of that in the dressing room.

"We all need to cherish this moment but we also need to concentrate now - it’s one last step to make history for this country."

