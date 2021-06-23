Midfielder Billy Gilmour might be in isolation after his positive coronavirus tests but his Chelsea future is still up for discussion.

And newly promoted Norwich are one of the Premier League clubs talking to the Stamford Bridge outfit about the 20-year-old.

Gilmour was outstanding in Scotland’s draw with England at Euro 2020 and would have played in Tuesday's defeat by Croatia had he not tested positive for Covid-19.

However, having made such a huge impression, Gilmour's camp are in talks with Chelsea over a potential loan move next season.

The Canaries are understood to be one of the leading contenders as they prepare for a top-flight return under Daniel Farke.

The preference is definitely for Gilmour to join a Premier League club, although Rangers’ presence in the Champions League would be a bargaining chip if Steven Gerrard’s men can make it through two rounds of qualifying and into the group phase.

Gilmour made 11 appearances for the Blues last season – but started only three Premier League games and was an unused substitute in both the Champions League and FA Cup finals.

He signed a four-year contract extension in 2019.