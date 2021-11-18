Liverpool v Arsenal: Last time out

Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Diogo Jota scored twice as Jurgen Klopp's side outclassed the Gunners at Emirates Stadium back in April to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four.

The Portugal forward headed home the opener on 64 minutes from a fine cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Mohamed Salah capitalised on some hesitant Arsenal defending to score a second four minutes later, before Jota slammed home a third from close range late on to seal the points.

The win moved Liverpool up to fifth and within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea. Arsenal stayed ninth and six points adrift of north London rivals Tottenham in the final European qualification position.