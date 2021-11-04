Chelsea v Burnley: What does the form show?

None of the 14 Premier League meetings between Chelsea and Burnley have ended 0-0 – indeed, all 14 matches have seen at least one goal scored in the first half, the most meetings between two teams in Premier League history to have seen at least one goal scored in the first 45 minutes in every match.

Chelsea have scored 16 goals in their opening five home Premier League games this season (won four, lost one), their joint-most at this stage of a Premier League season, also netting 16 in 2010-11. They’ve only scored more at this stage in two previous top-flight seasons: 17 in 1959-60 and 22 in 1958-59.