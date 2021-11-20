Burnley v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news
Burnley boss Sean Dyche sticks with the XI that drew impressively at Chelsea last time out, with Matej Vydra having to settle for a place on the bench again despite his late leveller at Stamford Bridge.
Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Wood.
Subs: Hennessey, Cork, Lennon, Rodriguez, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra, Long.
Palace are without James McArthur, so Luka Milivojevic comes into the midfield, with Jordan Ayew preferred to Odsonne Edouard up top.
Eberechi Eze, who hasn't played since May due to an Achilles injury, is fit enough for a place among the subs.
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke.
Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Olise, Eze, Hughes, Schlupp, Clyne, Edouard, Kelly.