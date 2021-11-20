Burnley v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news

Palace are without James McArthur, so Luka Milivojevic comes into the midfield, with Jordan Ayew preferred to Odsonne Edouard up top.

Eberechi Eze, who hasn't played since May due to an Achilles injury, is fit enough for a place among the subs.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Olise, Eze, Hughes, Schlupp, Clyne, Edouard, Kelly.