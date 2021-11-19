Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is “super happy” for Conor Gallagher and is not surprised that England boss Gareth Southgate rates the midfielder - on loan at Crystal Palace from the Blues - so highly.

The 21-year-old earned an England call-up for Monday’s World Cup qualifier against San Marino as a result of other squad members picking up injuries.

"There cannot be a coach that does not love guys like this: humble, nice, smile on the face and all the time ready to give their everything and want to learn and improve,” said Tuchel.

"As a team-mate, I would've also loved to have played alongside him because he is a helper. It's a pleasure to know the guy and to have the guy and I'm super happy for him that things have worked out so well.

"It's up to him now to keep on going, keep the feet on the ground and the rest we will decide not in a rush.

"I have not thought about it to bring him back earlier because it is important for him to be happy where he is and for him to stay in the moment, it is important to be calm in this stage of a career."