Norwich 1-2 Leeds: The pick of the stats

Leeds picked up their first away Premier League win of the season, with this their first on the road since beating Southampton 2-0 in May.

Norwich City have taken just two points from their past 20 Premier League matches and haven't scored more than once in their past 28 top-flight games. Only Wolves have had a longer run of games without scoring more than once in top-flight history (30 between January 1984 and October 2003).