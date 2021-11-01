Points needed now as winter insurance policy

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

A strange sense of unease can be picked up among sections of the Wolves support at the moment, which may surprise those who have followed only their results of late.

Bruno Lage spoke in his news conference of a particular need to gather points now "because the winter will be very hard", in particular when Wolves lose players to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Wolves have squirrelled away quite a few points over the past few weeks towards this insurance policy, despite some tepid performances by comparison with their opening to the season.

These displays have been at odds with the stated aims of Lage, and despite his relaxed tone in interviews, his impatience on the sidelines is at times clear during games.

It may be a little while yet until any definite course for Wolves' season is apparent. Lage has explained that long-term change is planned, but there are many more games to play with the current squad first, and inevitably his selections and styles will be closely examined all the way.

It may help this week to be facing another aspiring side with similar insecurities, in view of how Everton crashed like a stack of dropped plates against Watford.