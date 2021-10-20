Vlasic on "energised and ambitious" West Ham

Nikola Vlasic says he has joined West Ham "at the right time" with the club "more energised and ambitious" than a few years ago.

The Hammers finished sixth in the Premier League last season to qualify for Europe and Vlasic, who joined the club from CSKA Moscow on deadline day, believes another successful campaign lies ahead.

"My first impressions are very good. The players told me I came at the right time because the atmosphere is great and full of energy," said the Croatia forward, who could make his fourth Hammers start gainst Genk in the Europa League on Thursday.

"They talk and say four years ago it was not like this and the club has more ambition and is more energised, so it feels amazing.

"I feel good at the club and around the club, with the coach and all the players. I think it's going very well."