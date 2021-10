Chelsea have made an enquiry over the availability of Porto winger Luis Diaz but Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also contacted the 24-year-old's representatives. (Nicolo Schira on Twitter), external

Meanwhile, Blues centre-back Antonio Rudiger is tipped to leave Stamford Bridge next summer, with the 28-year-old German linked with Juventus, Manchester City, Tottenham and Paris St-Germain. (Wettfreunde - in German), external

