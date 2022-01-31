Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

Well the January transfer window closes today, and how have we done? Have we made the right transfers in and out?

Personally I’m not a huge fan of the transfer window, especially mid-season. Having said that, it does have its place within the game and sometimes, just rarely, a transfer is made that turns a team’s fortunes around or in some cases plunges them deeper into relegation trouble.

Transfers in and out can have a huge effect on a team’s dynamic for good and bad. Akin to replacing a manager halfway through a season, have the new players enough time to turn the team around? And have Brighton made the right moves?

Well, basically yes. The ones we have transferred in we won’t be seeing until after the summer. And a few transfers out, notably Dan Burn, off to Newcastle for a cheap sum of £13 million!

Let's see how this pans out across the whole of the Premier League.

