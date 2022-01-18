The kids do stand a chance under Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa's attention to detail with young players at Leeds has helped him handle the club's injury crisis and bring them into the first team, according to the Athletic’s Adam Crafton.

Leeds have put their trust in their youngsters and this season became the first team in Premier League history to hand eight teenagers their debuts in a single campaign.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Crafton said: "During this season Bielsa is always across 30 to 35 players. Not just first team but the Under-23s as well.

"He’s involved in devising the drills they do, the sessions they put on. He gets his first team staff to do the video sessions so they feel part of it.

"He has the number of accelerations, sprints, all the GPS data and he puts them up against first team players to say 'this is the level you need to be at' and he challenges them.

"Then when they get into a situation like this that’s why he trusts them. That also brings trust from team-mates as well. If you’re Raphinha and you see these players coping in training sessions every week, you are more likely to trust them on the pitch.

"It’s a real reflection of both the recruitment that Leeds have done at youth level, the attention to detail that Bielsa and his staff have shown to all levels of the club and then ultimately the guts to play them."

