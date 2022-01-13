Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says it is important to "manage expectations" around his developing side.

"When you look at the front three that we had at Millwall we're talking about young players with not so much experience," he said. "We need to work hard with them and be patient, which is why it's important for us as a club to manage their expectation."

However, while Vieira acknowledged the youth and inexperience of his team, he also insisted that some of his players must improve and find more consistency in their play.

On Will Hughes, he said: "He has to play with his strength. He is someone really comfortable on the ball and I want him more involved in the game and to touch the ball more."

And he said Michael Olise is "not ready at all" to be the main man at Palace.

"We know the potential is there and he will have time on the field to develop himself - training is one thing but games are another."