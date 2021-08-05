Atalanta will hold talks with Chelsea this weekend over a potential deal for forward Tammy Abraham, 23. (Gianluca di Marzo)

The Blues are expected to return with an improved bid worth £110m for striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, after Inter Milan rejected their initial offer of £85m plus 30-year-old defender Marcos Alonso. (Mail)

Chelsea's attempts to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde have stalled because fellow centre-back Kurt Zouma, who they hoped to sell to make space for the 22-year-old, has rejected a move to West Ham. (Guardian)

