Lawro's prediction: 0-2

We can't talk about this fixture without mentioning Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

I don't see Kane being able to feature in this game because he has not been training with his team-mates all week but the bigger issue is that no-one knows which of these teams he will be playing for in September. Watch this space.

As for the game, Manchester City are without the injured Phil Foden but they are not exactly short of creative attacking players, are they?

This is a new start for Spurs under Nuno Espirito Santo, and they have a couple of new players too, but I don't see them stopping City from taking the three points.

Louisa's prediction: City are going to come out really strongly. They are probably going to win the league. 0-3

